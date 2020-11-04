NTA UGC NET 2020: Check the expected cut-off

Check the expected cut-off for UGC NET. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

NTA UGC NET 2020: The ongoing UGC NET exam is scheduled to conclude with the last exam on November 13. Reportedly, only about 6 per cent of the total number of applicants are able to pass the exam each year.

As candidates speculate whether they will be among the top few to be awarded the eligibility certificate, there is much ado regarding when the results of the exam will be published this year. Besides, the fact that the exam is being conducted after three months delay has fueled speculations as to whether the results will indeed be announced this year or not.

The NTA has not cited any official date for the release of the UGC NET result yet. However, the results of the national level exam are expected to be released in December following the publication of UGC NET answer keys.

As per previous year records, after the UGC NET exam was held for the December session last year, the result was declared within 25 days i.e. on December 31. This year, the UGC NET exam for the June session was initially scheduled to be held from June 15 to 20. Subsequently, the result was scheduled to be released on the NTA website on July 5.

The NTA was all set to conduct the exam when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. Consequently, the UGC NET was not the only event to be delayed while many institutions resorted to online proctored methods to conduct tests.

As the exam is closing with the last paper scheduled to be held on November 13, it is expected that the UGC NET result will be available 25 days later i.e. somewhere during the first or second week of December. The UGC NET result will be released at the official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

As soon as the results are released, a link to view/ download the NET result will be published on the NTA website. Candidates have to click on this link and log in by providing either application number and password or application number and date of birth. Thereafter, candidates can check the result if they are shortlisted in the final merit lists.

Shortlisting in the UGC NET final merit lists is subject to qualification as per the minimum qualifying marks and the cut-offs as determined by the UGC NET. Candidates have to secure at least 40 per cent marks (35 per cent for SC, ST, OBC and PwD) to qualify. However, only the top 6 per cent of the qualifiers of both the papers are chosen for the award of the eligibility certificate for assistant professorship.

The NTA also releases the category-wise cut-offs of UGC NET at the official website. Last year, for the June session, the highest cut-off percentage was for the economics paper at 74.67 per cent. Subsequently, for the December session, the highest cut off percentage was again for the paper of Economics at 72 per cent. As such, this year, for the June session, the highest cut-off percentage is expected to be within 75 per cent.

In other words, candidates must aim to secure at least 75 to 80 per cent marks in the UGC NET 2020 exam in order to get shortlisted for JRF and assistant professorship eligibility certificate.

