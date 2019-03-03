UGC NET 2019: What are the most top picked courses?

NTA UGC NET 2019: The application process for the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 June sessions has started at the National Testing Agency (NTA). Interested candidates can apply at ntanet.nic.in. This year the Agency has changed the syllabus for all the subjects from 2019 onwards. The exam will be conducted twice a year. It has been conducted in December and the next exam will be in June, 2019.

Advertising

While a total of 9,56,837 candidates appeared for the exam, female candidates outnumbered the males. A total of 5,33,225 female candidates registered against 4,24,595 males. While there over 9.56 lakh candidates, there are clearly few favourites when it comes to subjects.

Here is the list of top-picked subjects for UGC NET 2019 (January) session –

Subject Applicants Commerce 1,15,448 History 68585 Pyschology 16531 Library and information science 17450 Geography 46606 Economics 47552 Sanskrit 21410 Electronic Science 50704 Law 18260 Social work 13436 Computer Science and application 61844 Home Science 16134 Management 40624 Physical Education 12082 Labour welfare personnel management industrial relations labour and social welfare human resource management 11174 Hindi 69638 Environment Sciences 59066 Sociology 29385 English 77205

The least number of candidates were in Prakrit with 44, and Kashmiri in 53. Chinese, which was considered to be a popular language too was limited to 73 candidates registering.

According to official data the maximum number of candidates were in Kolkata were a total of 10 shifts were held for 25,076 candidates while the minimum number of candidates appeared from Tripura with 23 candidates.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.