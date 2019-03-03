UGC NET 2019: What are the most top picked courses?

Toggle Menu
NTA UGC NET 2019: Maximum candidates appeared for commerce followed by English while least were in Prakrit and Sanskrit, In terms of geography, Kolkata had maxmimum and Tripura had minimum candidates appearing for UGC NET 2019, January session.

UGC NET 2019: Candidates can apply at ntanet.nic.in. (Representational Image)

NTA UGC NET 2019: The application process for the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 June sessions has started at the National Testing Agency (NTA). Interested candidates can apply at ntanet.nic.in. This year the Agency has changed the syllabus for all the subjects from 2019 onwards. The exam will be conducted twice a year. It has been conducted in December and the next exam will be in June, 2019.

While a total of 9,56,837 candidates appeared for the exam, female candidates outnumbered the males. A total of 5,33,225 female candidates registered against 4,24,595 males. While there over 9.56 lakh candidates, there are clearly few favourites when it comes to subjects.

Here is the list of top-picked subjects for UGC NET 2019 (January) session –

Subject Applicants
Commerce 1,15,448
History 68585
Pyschology 16531
Library and information science 17450
Geography 46606
Economics 47552
Sanskrit 21410
Electronic Science 50704
Law 18260
Social work 13436
Computer Science and application 61844
Home Science 16134
Management 40624
Physical Education 12082
Labour welfare personnel management industrial relations labour and social welfare human resource management 11174
Hindi 69638
Environment Sciences 59066
Sociology 29385
English 77205

The least number of candidates were in Prakrit with 44, and Kashmiri in 53. Chinese, which was considered to be a popular language too was limited to 73 candidates registering.

According to official data the maximum number of candidates were in Kolkata were a total of 10 shifts were held for 25,076 candidates while the minimum number of candidates appeared from Tripura with 23 candidates.

