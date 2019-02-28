NTA UGC NET 2019: Registration to start tomorrow, check eligibility here

NTA UGC NET 2019: The online application process for the UGC NET 2019 June examination will start from tomorrow. All the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, ntanet.nic.in. The National Eligibility Test (NET) will be conducted by NTA for the second time on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC). The registration will close on March 30.

NET is conducted in 84 subjects at 91 selected cities. It is held for eligibility for Assistant Professor post only or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or both. All those who wish to apply may do so at the official website — http://www.nta.ac.in or ntanet.nic.in. The UGC NET will be held in multiple sessions from June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2019.

In a notification, NTA has also informed the UGC-NET, June 2019 will be based on the new syllabi, as available on the website of UGC-NET — http://www.ugcnetonline.in.

Educational qualification: Candidates need to secure at least 55 per cent marks in Master’s degree or equivalent examination from recognised universities/institutions.

There is five per cent relaxation for OBC, Scheduled Caste(SC)/ Scheduled Tribe(ST)/ persons with disability (PwD) category and transgender candidates who have secured at least 50 per cent marks (without rounding off) in Masters degree or equivalent examination.

Those who are pursuing their Master’s (in the final year) can also apply. Such candidates must complete their Master’s degree or equivalent examination within two years from the date of NET result with required percentage of the mark.

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF): The upper age limit for appearing in JRF has been raised by two years, i.e. from the existing upper age limit of 28 years to 30 years (the relaxation as earlier will remain same).

Assistant Professor: There is no upper age limit.