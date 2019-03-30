NTA UGC NET 2019 online application ends today; last date to pay fee is April 1

NTA UGC NET 2019: The online application process to apply for the UGC NET 2019 June examination which began on March 1 closes today. Candidates can still apply today by visiting their official website — ntanet.nic.in. The National Eligibility Test (NET) will be conducted by the NTA on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Meanwhile, the last date to pay the application fee is April 1, 2019.

The UGC NET tests nearly 84 subjects and is held in 91 selected cities. The test determines the eligibility for either the Assistant Professor post or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or both. Candidates can apply on the official website — http://www.nta.ac.in or ntanet.nic.in.

This year, the agency has changed the syllabus of all the subjects and the exam will be conducted twice a year. NTA had conducted the exam in December and the next exam will be in June, 2019 as students prepare to choose from varied subjects and here are is the list of the top picked subjects.

Meanwhile, the examination will be conducted in multiple phases from June 20 onward and the results are expected by July 15.

NTA UGC NET 2019: Eligibility

As far as educational qualifications are concerned, candidates need to secure at least 55 per cent marks in Master’s degree or equivalent examination from recognised universities/institutions.

OBC, Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ persons with disability (PwD) and transgender candidates who have secured at least 50 per cent marks (without rounding off) in Masters degree or equivalent will be granted five per cent relaxation.

People who are still pursuing their Master’s degree and are in their final year can also apply. These candidates need to, however, complete their Master’s degree or equivalent examination within two years from the date of the NET result qualifying with the minimum percentage mark.

For a Junior Research Fellow (JRF), the upper age limit for appearing for the post has been raised by two years, i.e. from the existing upper age limit of 28 years, it is now at 30 years (the relaxation as earlier will remain same).

There is no upper age limit to apply for the post of Assistant Professor.

NTA UGC NET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Access the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘UGC NET 2019 June registration’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you can register as a new user

Step 4: Login with the registration number

Step 5: Fill the form with your information, upload images and the signature

Step 6: You can make the payment which is Rs 800 for General candidates, Rs 400 for OBC/EWS candidates and Rs 200 for SC/ST/PwD and Transgender candidates.