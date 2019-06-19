NTA UGC NET 2019 from tomorrow: Check all changes introduced this year, result date

NTA UGC NET 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility Test (NET) from June 20 to June 28, 2019. This is the second time that the NTA and not the University Grants Commission (UGC) will be conducting the exam. With the change in conducting body, several new initiatives have taken place this year.

In March 2019, over 9.56 lakh candidates appeared for UGC NET, the eligibility test held to fill government teachers post. Every year, nearly over 10 lakh appear for the NET. This year, NTA has also set-up exam centre in Srinagar after several candidates took to social media claiming it was unfair for them to travel to Jammu. Last year, several candidates reportedly from Kashmir missed the exam, as they failed to reach the centre in Jammu.

Change of syllabus: The NTA has changed the exam syllabus for all the subjects under the UGC NET. The revised and detailed syllabus is available at the website. In some cases, only a slight change is made. Candidates who are appearing for the exam should prepare accordingly. The UGC NET tests nearly 84 subjects and is held in 91 selected cities.

Change of exam pattern: Till last year, the exam was conducted in two parts — paper I and paper II with a gap period in between but the NTA has decided to conduct both papers in one go. As soon as the time allotted for paper-I is over, the paper-II will begin. Earlier, it was said that the exam will be conducted only once a year but the same was rollbacked later.

EWS quota: The newly introduced economically weaker section (EWS) reservation quota will be applicable from this year onwards.

Qualifying criteria: To qualify, the candidates need to secure a minimum of 40 per cent aggregate in Paper 1 and 2. The minimum cut off for reserved category, PwD and transgender students is 35 per cent, however, as per the amended policy of result evaluation, now only 6 per cent of candidates shall be declared qualified.

Result date: The result will be declared by July 15, 2019, according to the official notification by the NTA. Two lists will be released. Those who make it through JRF get an additional fellowship for research while those who clear NET are eligible for lecturership jobs.

Among other changes, the upper age limit for JRF was raised by two years making the new upper age limit as much as 30 years. This change was introduced in 2018. In case, any candidates still face any issues, they can connect with NTA helpline – 8076535482, 7703859909.

