NTA UGC NET 2019: Check eligibility criteria, exam pattern, how to apply and other details

NTA UGC NET 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 on June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2019. The registrations for the same was started from March 1. This year, the syllabus for the eligibility test for recruitment at the post of teachers has changed.

The test will consist of two papers which earlier were conducted in two separate sessions but as the NTA takes over the CBSE to conduct the exam, both papers will be conducted in a single three-hour long session. The exam will be conducted in 84 subjects at 91 selected cities.

Here is all you need to know about UGC NET 2019 –

UGC NET 2019: Important dates

Registration date: March 1 to 30, 2019

Admit cards: May 15

Exam dates: June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2019

Result: July 15, 2019

UGC NET 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates must have at least 55 per cent marks (without rounding off) in Master’s degree or equivalent exam from recognized universities or institutions. The minimum marks for reserved category candidates is 50 per cent.

Candidates having post-graduate diploma/certificate awarded by Indian University/ Institute or foreign degree/diploma/certificate awarded by the foreign University/ Institute should in their own interest, ascertain the equivalence of their diploma/degree/ certificate with Master’s degree of recognized Indian universities from Association of Indian Universities (AIU), NewDelhi

Age limit: Candidates should not be more than 30 years old. Relaxation of five years is provided for OBC, ST/SC/PwD and transgender candidates. Additionally, three-year relaxation is for LLM degree holders and relaxation up to five years is provided for candidates who have served in armed forces subject to length of service, according to official notification

UGC NET 2019: Exam pattern

UGC NET 2019: How to check the new syllabus

Step 1: Visit the official website, ugcnetonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘updated syllabi of UGC-NET June 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on download next to the subjects you are appearing for

UGC NET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: On the Click on the link ‘UGC NET 2019 June registration’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill in personal details and register

Step 5: Log-in using newly created registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload images and download

Step 7: Make payment

Candidates need to download the confirmation page of payment and duly filled application form for reference. The registration link will only be activated from March 1 onwards.

The NET is held for eligibility for Assistant Professor post only or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or both. Those who clear the JRF will be eligible to receive scholarships from university grants commission (UGC). Interested candidates can apply at the official website, ntanet.nic.in.