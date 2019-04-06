NTA UGC NET 2019: Application correction process begins, check how

NTA UGC NET 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will tomorrow open the window to allow candidates to make corrections to the application forms submitted for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET). Candidates who have made any mistake or left any information while filling up the form can update the same from April 7 (Sunday). The NTA will close the window on April 14, 2019.

Advertising

Candidates who wish to make corrections can do so at the official website, ntanet.nic.in. The exam will be conducted on June 20, 21 and June 24-28, 2019. It will be a three-hour long exam and be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will begin from 9:30 am to 12:30 and second shift exam will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Also Read | Jaipur techie tops civil services exam: Want to improve governance

UGC NET 2019 Application correction: How to make changes?

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘application correction’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Make changes

The link will be updated from April 7, 2019 onwards.

Advertising

The National Testing Agency (NTA) which has been conducting the NET since 2018, has changed the syllabus for all the subjects in both paper I and paper II.

Read| Check the new NTA UGC NET 2019 syllabus

The NTA had also changed the exam pattern slightly last year when it conducted the exam online in a computer-based test (CBT). Earlier, CBSE used to conduct the NET on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) in two parts — paper I and paper II but under NTA the exam is held in one go for both papers.

UGC NET is an eligibility exam for the recruitment at the post of assistant professor only or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for assistant professor both in Indian universities and colleges.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.