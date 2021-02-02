NTA to hold UGC NET 2021 in May, application process begins today

NTA UGC NET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC-NET exam for junior research fellowship and assistant professor in May. The Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced that the National Eligibility Test (NET) will be held from May 2 to 7 and May 10 to 12, May 14 and 17, 2021.

The NTA UGC NET is a computer-based exam. The online applications for the same have begun on nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The application process will continue till March 2 and fee payment window will remain open till March 3.

📢Announcement National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) will conduct next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship & eligibility for Assistant Professor on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May 2021.

Read circular attached for more info! Good luck to all participants.#UGCNET pic.twitter.com/5j1zifvjD1 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 2, 2021

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for post of the assistant professorship, Junior Research Fellowship or both, for Indian universities and colleges depending on the merit. UGC-NET is conducted twice every year, however in 2020 due to the pandemic, the June 2020 exam got delayed and was deferred to September 2020 until November 2020 to cover all the subjects. The December 2020 cycle had to be postponed and is now being conducted in May 2021.