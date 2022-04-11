NTA to conduct UGC-NET 2022 exam in June: UGC Chairman

The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) will be scheduled for the first or second week of June this year, the UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, has announced. Final dates for the exam will soon be announced on the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

While the exact exam date has not been finalised yet, it has been declared that the exam will be scheduled in one of the first two weeks of June. Kumar took to his Twitter to make this announcement for all interested candidates. “For the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022, the next UGC-NET will be conducted in first/second week of June 2022. The exact schedule will be announced once NTA finalizes the dates,” he tweeted.

Usually, the UGC-NET exam is held twice in a year. However, this time, the schedule of the exam was disturbed due to the Covid pandemic and thus the UGC has decided to combine the two test cycles and hold them together.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) exam is conducted by University Grants Commission (UGC) every year to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship or both, for Indian universities and colleges.

Meanwhile, a few weeks back UGC had announced that the validity of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) award letter has been extended for a year. This decision was also taken in light of the challenges that scholars had to face amid the coronavirus outbreak.