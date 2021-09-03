NTA revises exam dates for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the exam dates for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021. The agency has merged both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. As per the new exam schedule, the UGC NET will be conducted from October 6-8 and October 17-19. The exam dates have been changed due to a clash between some exams schedule on October 10.

“NTA has come to know from the student community that the October 10 examination date is clashing with some major examinations that also have been scheduled for that day. With a view to ensure larger participation of candidates and to remove the hardship caused to them, it has been decided to reschedule some of the dates of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles,” read the official notice released by NTA.

The application process began on August 10 and the last date to apply is September 5, 11:50 pm. The last date to submit the application fee is September 6, 11:50 pm. The candidates can submit the application form online on the website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in

For JRF, a candidate should not be more than 31 years as on October 1, 2021. This age limit is applicable for the current examination only. However, there is no upper age limit in applying for UGC-NET for Assistant Professor.