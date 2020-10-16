NTA reschedules CSIR-UGC NET June 2020

CSIR NET June 2020 now in November (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/ Representational image)

NTA Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has re-scheduled the Joint CSIR UGC NET examination. The June 2020 attempt will be conducted on November 19, 21, and 26, as per the latest notice of the NTA. The admit card will be available to download “shortly before the date of the exam” on the official website, as per the NTA.

The CSIR-UGC NET is conducted to determine the eligibility ‘for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for lectureship or assistant professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The exam was postponed several times this year. Recently, the NTA had re-opened the online application process for the CSIR UGC NET June 2020. The application forms were accepted until September 10.

Like all other exams, CSIR NET will also be held amid precautions. Masks and gloves will be allowed in the exam. Social distancing norms and sanitisation norms will be followed. The detailed instructions will be issued at the time of releasing of the admit card.

The CSIR exam will consist of three parts, all of which will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. In the paper, there will be three sections — A will have 20 questions of general aptitude of which students will have to answer any 15 questions of two marks each. In section B, subject-related conventional MCQ will be asked. This section will be of 70 marks. The maximum number of questions to be attempted will be in the range of 20-35. Section C will have higher value questions that may test the candidate’s knowledge of scientific concepts and/or application of the scientific concepts.

