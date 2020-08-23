NTA reopen CSIR UGC NET June 2020 application process

NTA CSIR NET June 2020 application form reopens (Representational image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has re-opened the online application process for the CSIR UGC NET June 2020. “In view of the representations received from many students who have not filled application form, due to the changed circumstances arising out of COVID-19 and requests received from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), NTA has decided to reopen the portal again for few weeks,” the official notice said.

Now, the application forms will be available at csirnet.nta.nic.in till September 10, 5 pm. The fee, however, will be accepted till September 10, 11:50 pm. Further, a window will be open from September 11 to 17, 5 pm for candidates to make corrections to their application form, as per the official notice by the NTA – exam conducting body.

Those who clear the CSIR-UGC NET are eligible for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) in Indian universities. The CSIR NET exam will be held for chemical sciences, earth atmospheric ocean and planetary science, life science, mathematical sciences and physical sciences subjects.

Anyone who scores 55 per cent marks in the exam is considered qualified (50 per cent for reserved category) for the CSIR. There is no upper age limit for lectureship in CSIR and for JRF, the upper age limit is 28 years.

The CSIR exam will consist of three parts, all of which will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. In the paper, there will be three sections — A will have 20 questions of general aptitude of which students will have to answer any 15 questions of two marks each. In section B, subject-related conventional MCQ will be asked. This section will be of 70 marks. The maximum number of questions to be attempted will be in the range of 20-35. The section C will have higher value questions that may test the candidate’s knowledge of scientific concepts and/or application of the scientific concepts.

The questions shall be of analytical nature where a candidate is expected to apply the scientific knowledge to arrive at the solution to the given scientific problem. The total marks allocated to this section shall be 100, as per official notice by CSIR.

