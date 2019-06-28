NTA releases UGC NET response sheet, question paper: How to download

NTA UGC NET response sheet 2019: The National Testing Agency has released the response sheet for the National Eligibility Test (NET) at its official website, ntanet.nic.in. The eligibility exam for recruitment at assistant professor posts and awarding junior research fellowship (JRF) was conducted from June 20 to June 26, 2019.

A total of 9.42 lakh students had appeared conducted in 615 centres in 237 cities across India. Earlier the exam was conducted by the University grants commission and now since 2018, the NTA was handed over the charge. Those who appeared for the exam can check their individual response sheet or answer sheet and question paper by following these steps.

NTA UGC NET response sheet, question paper 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘UGC NET response sheet’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Download the question paper and response sheets

To qualify the UGC NET candidates need to secure 40 per cent marks, for reserved category candidates, the minimum marks are 35 per cent.

