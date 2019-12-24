NTA UGC NET final answer key released, check result date

NTA UGC NET final answer key at ntanet.nic.in (Representational Image) NTA UGC NET final answer key at ntanet.nic.in (Representational Image)

UGC NET Final Answer Key December 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted on December 3, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download answer keys at the official website, nta.ac.in or ntanet.nic.in.

While over 10 lakh registered for the UGC NET, of them, a total of 7,93,813 candidates appeared the exam. The result will be based on the final answer key. As per the NTA, the UGC NET final result will be declared on December 31. While everyone who scores 40 per cent (35 per cent for reserved category) will pass the exam but only the top six per cent – based on merit – will be considered eligible for the jobs.

UGC NET Final Answer Key December 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Step 3: A PDF will open, check the answer key

Those who clear the exam are eligible for the post of assistant professor or junior research fellowship (JRF). The cut-off for JRF is generally higher than the assistant professorship. For those who clear the exam, NTA and not UGC NET will provide the NET and JRF certification. The NTA is currently displaying a link to get e-certification for the NET qualified candidates at its official website for July exam.

In UGC NET July 2019 result, a total of 4,756 candidates cleared for the JRF while 55,701 have cleared the NET for assistant professor only. Those who are eligible to apply for JRF fellowship can also apply for assistant professor jobs but those who are selected for assistant professor roles are not eligible to apply for JRF.

