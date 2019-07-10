NTA releases UGC NET fianl asnwer key, result date: How to download

NTA UGC NET final answer key 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted from July 21, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the final answer key at the official websites, nta.ac.in or ntanet.nic.in.

Advertising

Under the final answer key, several questions have been cancelled and their marks will be awarded to all candidates who appeared in the test. The result will be based on the final answer key. The UGC NET June 2019 result will be released on July 15 (Monday), according to the official notification.

Read| UGC NET 2019: 9.42 lakh register for exam, check new rules introduced by NTA

NTA UGC NET final answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntante.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link in left panel ‘final answer key UGC NET June 2019’

Step 3: A PDF will open in the new tab, check and download

Advertising

To qualify the UGC NET candidates need to secure 40 per cent marks, for reserved category candidates, the minimum marks are 35 per cent. According to the change in the policy of result evaluation, now only 6 per cent of candidates will be declared qualified.

A total of 9.42 lakh students had appeared conducted in 615 centres in 237 cities across India. The NET exam was conducted by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the NTA has been given the charge since 2018.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.