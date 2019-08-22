NTA releases UGC NET December 2019, June 2020 sessions schedule

UGC NET exam date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility Test (NET) from December 2 to December 6, 2019 while the June session will be held from 15 to 20, 2020. The NTA will conduct the exam on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Earlier, CBSE was the in-charge of the UGC-NET. The application process for the December session will begin from September 9 to October 9.

Candidates can apply on the official website — http://www.nta.ac.in or ntanet.nic.in. The admit cards will be available from November 9 and the result will be announced on December 31, 2019.

In March 2019, over 9.56 lakh candidates appeared for the UGC NET, the eligibility test held to fill government teachers post. Every year, over 10 lakh appear for the NET.

Meanwhile, the NTA has already released the schedule for the June session. The application process will begin from March 16 to April 16, 2020. The admit cards will be released on May 15 and the UGC NET will be held from June 15 to 20. The result will be available from July 5.

The UGC NET tests nearly 84 subjects and is held in 91 selected cities. The test determines the eligibility for either the Assistant Professor post or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or both.

This year, the agency has changed the syllabus of all the subjects and the exam will be conducted twice a year.