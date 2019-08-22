Toggle Menu
NTA releases UGC NET December 2019, June 2020 sessions schedulehttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/nta-releases-ugc-net-december-2019-june-2020-sessions-schedule-ntanet-nic-in-5926199/

NTA releases UGC NET December 2019, June 2020 sessions schedule

UGC NET exam date: The application process for the December session will begin from September 9 to October 9. Candidates can apply on the official website — www.nta.ac.in or ntanet.nic.in.

UGC NET exam date, ugc net exam date 2019, net exam syllabus, net exam 2019 syllabus, ugc net 2019 apply online, ugc net login, ugc net 2019 application form, ugc net december 2019
UGC NET exam date: Check application form release date

UGC NET exam date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility Test (NET) from December 2 to December 6, 2019 while the June session will be held from 15 to 20, 2020. The NTA will conduct the exam on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Earlier, CBSE was the in-charge of the UGC-NET. The application process for the December session will begin from September 9 to October 9.

Candidates can apply on the official website — http://www.nta.ac.in or ntanet.nic.in. The admit cards will be available from November 9 and the result will be announced on December 31, 2019.

In March 2019, over 9.56 lakh candidates appeared for the UGC NET, the eligibility test held to fill government teachers post. Every year, over 10 lakh appear for the NET.

Meanwhile, the NTA has already released the schedule for the June session. The application process will begin from March 16 to April 16, 2020. The admit cards will be released on May 15 and the UGC NET will be held from June 15 to 20. The result will be available from July 5.

Advertising

Video | UGC call this ‘varsity’ fake, know their strange curriculum

The UGC NET tests nearly 84 subjects and is held in 91 selected cities. The test determines the eligibility for either the Assistant Professor post or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or both.

Read | UGC NET 2019: What are the most top picked courses?

This year, the agency has changed the syllabus of all the subjects and the exam will be conducted twice a year.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android