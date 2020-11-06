NTA UGC NET 2020 answer key released, here’s how to raise objections

UGC NET answer key 2020 released at nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in (Representational image)

NTA UGC NET Answer Key 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the UGC NET June exam at its official website, nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Those who appeared for the exams which were held from September 24 to November 13 can download the answer key.

The question papers and marked responses of each candidate and the provisional answer keys for 55 NET subjects (English and commerce in two shifts) will be made available on the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. This is a preliminary answer key and candidates can raise objections till November 7, 9 pm.

NTA UGC NET Answer Key 2020: How to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Log-in with application number, DOB, security code

Step 3: Click on the view question paper, click on view/challenge answer key if you wish ti

Step 4: Click on question IDs you wish to challenge, add the correct option and click on save your claims

Step 5: Upload supporting documents

Step 6: Save claim and pay fee

Step 7: Review and submit

A fee of Rs 1000 will be applicable for each challenge. Candidates have to submit supporting documents along with objection. The fee paying window will remain open till 11 pm on November 7. The fee will be refunded if the challenge is found to be correct, upon verification by experts, as per rule.

