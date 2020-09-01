NTA UGC NET application correction window open, admit card to release soon

UGC NET admit card 2020 available. (Representational image)

NTA UGC NET admit card 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET). In case the candidates want to change the exam centre, they can apply for it. The admit card will be out at the official websites — nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. After being rescheduled several times, the exam will be held from September 16 to 18 and September 21 to 25.

The exam will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) consists of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. It will be a three-hour exam in which students will be asked 200 questions. The first part of the exam will have 50 questions for 100 marks and the second will have 100 questions for 200 marks.

NTA UGC NET admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using details

Step 4: Admit card will be available, download

According to the latest rules, to pass the test, candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks (35 per cent for reserved category candidates). Among the qualified candidates, only the top 6 per cent will be declared pass. Those who clear the exam are eligible for the post of assistant professor or junior research fellowship (JRF).

The number of candidates to be qualified will be equal to 6 per cent of the candidates who appeared in both the papers of NET. A total of 7,93,813 candidates appeared for UGC NET December 2019.

