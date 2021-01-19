scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Must Read

NTA recruitment 2021: Multiple vacancies for director, programmer posts; pay scale over Rs 2 lakh

NTA recruitment 2021: The selected candidates will get a salary of over Rs 2 lakh. The application process will be closed on February 18

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | January 19, 2021 2:18:59 pm
jobs 1200NTA recruitment 2021: The selected candidates will get a salary of over Rs 2 lakh. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

NTA recruitment 2021: The National Testing Agency has released a recruitment notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Joint Director, Deputy Director, Programmer posts. There are in total 40 vacancies, and candidates can apply through the website- jobs.nta.ac.in.

The jobs are contractual in nature, and candidates selected will get a pay scale of over Rs 2 lakh.

NTA recruitment 2021: Vacancies

Total vacancies: 40

Joint Director: 2

Deputy Director: 2

Assistant Director: 2

Senior Programmer: 1

Programmer: 1

Research Scientist ‘C’ (Group A): 1

Research Scientist ‘A’ (Group A): 1

Sr. Superintendent/ Sr. Superintendent (Accounts) (Group B): 3

Stenographer (Group B): 6

Sr. Assistant/ Sr. Assistant(Accounts) (Group B): 3

Sr. Technician (Group B): 2

Assistant/ Assistant(Accounts) (Group C): 8

Jr. Assistant/ Jr. Assistant(Accounts) (Group C): 3

Jr. Technician (Group C): 5

Eligibility criteria:

Education qualifications: The candidates need to possess a Bachelor’s/ Master’s degree to apply for the vacancies. A minimum of 3 years of experience is preferred.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 56 years. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxations as prescribed. For details on the vacancy-wise age limit please refer to the official notifications.

Top Education News
Click here for more

Pay scale:

The candidates will get a salary of over Rs 2 lakh. For details on post wise pay scale, please check the official notifications.

The application process will be closed on February 18 at jobs.nta.ac.in.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 19: Latest News

Advertisement