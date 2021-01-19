NTA recruitment 2021: Multiple vacancies for director, programmer posts; pay scale over Rs 2 lakh

NTA recruitment 2021: The selected candidates will get a salary of over Rs 2 lakh. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

NTA recruitment 2021: The National Testing Agency has released a recruitment notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Joint Director, Deputy Director, Programmer posts. There are in total 40 vacancies, and candidates can apply through the website- jobs.nta.ac.in.

The jobs are contractual in nature, and candidates selected will get a pay scale of over Rs 2 lakh.

NTA recruitment 2021: Vacancies

Total vacancies: 40

Joint Director: 2

Deputy Director: 2

Assistant Director: 2

Senior Programmer: 1

Programmer: 1

Research Scientist ‘C’ (Group A): 1

Research Scientist ‘A’ (Group A): 1

Sr. Superintendent/ Sr. Superintendent (Accounts) (Group B): 3

Stenographer (Group B): 6

Sr. Assistant/ Sr. Assistant(Accounts) (Group B): 3

Sr. Technician (Group B): 2

Assistant/ Assistant(Accounts) (Group C): 8

Jr. Assistant/ Jr. Assistant(Accounts) (Group C): 3

Jr. Technician (Group C): 5

Eligibility criteria:

Education qualifications: The candidates need to possess a Bachelor’s/ Master’s degree to apply for the vacancies. A minimum of 3 years of experience is preferred.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 56 years. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxations as prescribed. For details on the vacancy-wise age limit please refer to the official notifications.

Pay scale:

The candidates will get a salary of over Rs 2 lakh. For details on post wise pay scale, please check the official notifications.

The application process will be closed on February 18 at jobs.nta.ac.in.