NTA postpones CSIR-UGC NET in Assam, Meghalaya over Citizenship Act protest

The exam was scheduled to be conducted tomorrow (Representational image) The exam was scheduled to be conducted tomorrow (Representational image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced to postpone the CSIR-UGC NET (the National Eligibility Test) conducted jointly by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and University Grants Commission (UGC).

The exam, which was scheduled to be held on December 15, has been postponed until further notice for candidates who had opted for an exam center in Assam and Meghalaya region. The revised dates for these candidates are yet to be announced.

Students, who had applied to appear in centres other than Assam and Meghalaya, will have to appear for the exam as per the schedule. The venue, exam session and other details for rest of the candidates are mentioned in the admit card released on December 9. For those whose exam has been postponed, a revised admit card is likely to be released after the announcement of revised dates.

While the NTA has not given any official statement, the postponement is said to be due to the ongoing protest in the region against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

The exam was to be held for chemical sciences, earth atmospheric ocean and planetary science, life science, mathematical sciences and physical sciences. A total of 2,82,116 candidates had applied from across the country to appear for the CSIR NET. Candidates, who clear the CSIR NET, are eligible for research under junior research fellowship.

The CSIR-NET will be conducted again on June 21. For the June session, the application process will begin from March 16 and conclude on April 15, as per the schedule.

