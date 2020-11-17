NTA UGC NET answer key June 2020 released, here’s how to download, raise objections

NTA UGC NET answer key at nta.ac.in (Image by Pixabay/ Representational)

NTA NET answer key June 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key for the 26 NET subjects (Hindi in two shifts) conducted between November 4 and November 13. The question paper, marked responses and provisional answer key for these papers is available at nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA held the UGC NET June 2020 exam from September 24 to November 23. Earlier, NTA had released the answer key for previously held exams.

The candidates can challenge the answer keys and the window to do so will remain open till 6 pm on November 18. Further, a processing fee of Rs 100 per query will be applicable, as per the rules. The fee will be refunded, if the challenge is found to be correct, upon verification by experts.

NTA NET answer key June 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Log-in with application number, DOB, security code

Step 3: Click on the view question paper, click on view/challenge answer key if you wish ti

Step 4: Click on question IDs you wish to challenge, add the correct option and click on save your claims

Step 5: Upload supporting documents

Step 6: Save claim and pay fee

Step 7: Review and submit

The queries so raised will be studied by experts and changes, if accepted will be incorporated before releasing the final answer key. The result will be based on the final answer key. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for the jobs of professors or apply at fellowships.

The NTA has not cited any official date for the release of the UGC NET result yet. However, the results of the national level exam are expected to be released in December.

