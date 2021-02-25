NTA Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 result released, here’s how to check

NTA CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the result for the joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) June exam. The candidates who had appeared for the UGC NET examination can check the results through the official websites- csirnet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in.

The exam was held on November 19, 21, 26 and 30 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The candidates who qualified for the CSIR NET will be eligible for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for lectureship or assistant professor in Indian universities and colleges. The eligibility certificate of the qualified candidates will b e released soon.

In case of any difficulty, candidates may call at NTA helpline number 0120-6895200 or write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in.