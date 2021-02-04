NTA invites applications for ARPIT – Swayam’s career advancement course for academicians

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for the Annual Refresher Programme In Teaching (ARPIT) 2020. The course is for faculty and non-faculty learners at SWAYAM (Study Web and Active Learning by Young and Aspiring Minds). The NTA will hold the exam on behalf of Swayam. The application process is on and candidates can submit applications at nta.ac.in till March 4.

The exam will be held on April 10. It will be an online exam for 180 minutes or three hours. The ARPIT exam will be held in two sessions. Session one will be held from 9 am to noon, and the second session will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The learner who score at least 50 per cent or more will be considered passed and will be issued a certificate by SWAYAM. This certificate will be equivalent to UGC’s refresher course for career advancement scheme of faculty. Faculty with such certificates can use them for availing the equivalence recognized by UGC, as a refresher course for their Career Advancement Scheme. Non-Faculty Learners also would be given certificates from SWAYAM, as per the official statement.

Candidates can apply for ARPIT-2020 through online mode only. “In case a candidate has enrolled for more than one ARPIT course and examinations of the corresponding courses are falling in the same time slot, the candidate has to make a choice carefully as to which course s/he would like to appear for the examination in that slot,” as per the official notice.

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000. For transgenders and for EWS, SC, ST, PwD, OBC, and female candidates the fee is Rs 500.

