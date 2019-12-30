NTA CSIR-UGC NET results 2019 release date and time

NTA CSIR-UGC NET results 2019 will be available at csirnet.nta.nic.in NTA CSIR-UGC NET results 2019 will be available at csirnet.nta.nic.in

NTA CSIR-UGC NET results 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the results of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) examinations on Tuesday, December 31. The candidates who had appeared for the UGC NET examination can check the results through the official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in.

“The results of CSIR-UGC NET examination is expected to be released on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. The results will be available at the website- csirnet.nta.nic.in,” the official notification mentioned.

The recruitment examination was conducted on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Meanwhile, the exam was postponed for the centres in Assam and Meghalaya region amid tensions on the new citizenship bill. The revised dates for these candidates are yet to be announced.

NTA CSIR-UGC NET results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The exam was conducted for chemical sciences, earth atmospheric ocean and planetary science, life science, mathematical sciences and physical sciences. A total of 2,82,116 candidates had applied from across the country to appear for the CSIR NET. Candidates, who clear the CSIR NET, are eligible for research under junior research fellowship.

The CSIR-NET 2020 will be conducted on June 21. For the June session, the application process will begin from March 16 and conclude on April 15, as per the schedule.

