NTA CSIR UGC NET Results 2019 today LIVE UPDATES: When and where to check

CSIR NET Result 2019-2020, NTA CSIR UGC NET Result December 2019 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) National Eligibility Test (NET) on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The exam was conducted for chemical sciences, earth atmospheric ocean and planetary science, life science, mathematical sciences and physical sciences. To view CSIR NET result, click on the download link at the homepage that will be active soon. Enter registration number, roll number. UGC CSIR NET results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

A total of 2,82,116 candidates had applied from across the country to appear for the exam. Candidates, who clear the CSIR NET, are eligible for research under junior research fellowship.