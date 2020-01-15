Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
NTA CSIR UGC NET Results 2019 today LIVE UPDATES: When and where to check

CSIR NET Result 2019-2020, NTA CSIR UGC NET Result December 2019 Live Updates: The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the website- csirnet.nta.nic.in. The results will be available shortly

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 15, 2020 2:09:50 pm
CSIR NET Result 2019-2020, NTA CSIR UGC NET Result December 2019 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) National Eligibility Test (NET) on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The exam was conducted for chemical sciences, earth atmospheric ocean and planetary science, life science, mathematical sciences and physical sciences. To view CSIR NET result, click on the download link at the homepage that will be active soon. Enter registration number, roll number. UGC CSIR NET results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

A total of 2,82,116 candidates had applied from across the country to appear for the exam. Candidates, who clear the CSIR NET, are eligible for research under junior research fellowship.

NTA CSIR NET Results 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Results today at csirnet.nta.nic.in, follow updates in Hindi 

    14:09 (IST)15 Jan 2020
    CSIR UGC NET result: How to check

    Step 1: Go to the official website of CSIR as mentioned above.

    Step 2: Click on the link that says “JOINT CSIR-UGC NET Exam Result”.

    Step 3: Scroll down the PDF to check your roll number and rank.

    Step 4: Download your result and save a copy of the same for further reference

    14:07 (IST)15 Jan 2020
    NTA CSIR UGC NET results today

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) National Eligibility Test (NET) on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. The results will be available at the website- csirnet.nta.nic.in.

    NTA CSIR NET Results 2019 LIVE: The CSIR-NET 2020 will be conducted on June 21. For the June session, the application process will begin from March 16 and conclude on April 15, as per the schedule.

    Of the 10,34,872 candidates who applied for the National Eligibility Test, 2,82,116 appeared for the CSIR UGC NET. Those who clear JRF are eligible for the post of an assistant professor as well, however, the reverse is not applicable.

