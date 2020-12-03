NTA CSIR-UGC NET June answer key 2020 released, here’s how to raise objections

NTA CSIR-UGC NET answer key available at csirnet.nta.nic.in

NTA CSIR-UGC NET June answer key 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) June exam. The answer key is provisional in nature, and candidates can raise objections on the answer key through the website- csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The online window to raise objections on the answer key will be available till December 5. “For challenge, they are required to pay processing fee of Rs 1000 per answer challenged. The fee will be refunded, if the challenge is found to be correct, upon verification by experts. The payment can be made online, through payment gateway, using debit/credit card, Net Banking. No challenge will be considered without receipt of processing fee,” the NTA release mentioned.

NTA CSIR-UGC NET answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click Joint ‘UGC NET’ and ‘question paper answer key 2019’ in the drop-down menu

Step 3: A new window will open, candidates, can click on the subject and the question paper set in the link

Step 4: A PDF will be available, download

Step 5: Take a print out for further reference.

The answer keys are available for five subjects — life sciences in two shifts (November 21), chemical sciences and mathematical sciences of November 19 and 26 exam, the release mentioned. The exam was held on November 19, 21, 26 and 30 to determine the eligibility ‘for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for lectureship or assistant professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

