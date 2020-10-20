NTA CSIR UGC NET June 2020 city change option closing today, here’s how to apply

CSIR NET: Change exam centre at csirnet.nta.nic.in (Representational image/ Pixabay)

NTA CSIR UGC NET June 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is giving “one last chance” to candidates to change their choice of the city from where they wish to attempt the exam from. Recently, the NTA had recently rescheduled the exams. The June attempt will now be held on November 19, 21, and 26.

“This is in view of the demand from various students regarding correction in the choice of cities in the online application form for CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 due to the constraints being faced by the candidates in light of COVID-19 pandemic,” the official notice said. The facility will be available at csirnet.nta.nic.in till October 20, 11:50 pm.

NTA CSIR UGC NET June 2020: How to make changes

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the correction form

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Apply for change in the city

The CSIR-UGC NET is conducted to determine the eligibility ‘for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for lectureship or assistant professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

The CSIR exam will consist of three parts – part A will have 20 questions of general aptitude of which students will have to answer any 15 questions of two marks each. In section B, subject-related conventional MCQ will be asked. This section will be of 70 marks. The maximum number of questions to be attempted will be in the range of 20-35. Section C will have higher value questions that may test the candidate’s knowledge of scientific concepts and/or application of the scientific concepts.

