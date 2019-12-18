NTA CSIR-UGC NET answer key 2019 release date and time

NTA CSIR-UGC NET answer key 2019: The answer key will be available at the website- csirnet.nta.nic.in NTA CSIR-UGC NET answer key 2019: The answer key will be available at the website- csirnet.nta.nic.in

NTA CSIR-UGC NET answer key 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the answer key for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) answer key by Friday, December 20, 2019. “The answer key for the CSIR-UGC NET exams will be released by Friday, December 20. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can download the answer key from the website- csirnet.nta.nic.in,” mentioned an official from NTA.

The candidates will be given a week to raise objections on answer key, following which, the final answer key will be released, as per the standard norms. The recruitment examination was conducted on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Meanwhile, the exam was postponed for the centres in Assam and Meghalaya region amid tensions on the new citizenship bill. The revised dates for these candidates are yet to be announced.

NTA CSIR UGC NET answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click Joint ‘UGC NET’ and ‘question paper answer key 2019’ in the drop-down menu

Step 3: A new window will open, candidates, can click on the subject and the question paper set in the link

Step 4: A PDF will be available, download

Step 5: Take a print out for further reference.

The exam was conducted for chemical sciences, earth atmospheric ocean and planetary science, life science, mathematical sciences and physical sciences. A total of 2,82,116 candidates had applied from across the country to appear for the CSIR NET. Candidates, who clear the CSIR NET, are eligible for research under junior research fellowship.

The CSIR-NET will be conducted again on June 21. For the June session, the application process will begin from March 16 and conclude on April 15, as per the schedule.

