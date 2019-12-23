NTA CSIR-UGC NET on December 27 for Assam, Meghalaya candidates, admit card to release today

NTA CSIR-UGC NET 2020 admit card: The admit card will release today. (Representational image) The admit card will release today. (Representational image)

NTA CSIR-UGC NET 2020 admit card: The National Testing Agency will be conducting the CSIR UGC NET for Assam and Meghalaya candidates on December 27, 2019. The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted on December 15, however, due to the ongoing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Northeast region, the exam was deferred in the region.

In Assam, the CSIR UGC NET will be conducted in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Silchar, and Tezpur. In Meghalaya, the exam will be held in Shillong. The NTA will, however, release a fresh admit card on December 23 for the candidates which will be available at the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates are also being informed through SMS/Email on their registered Mobile No. and Email ID.

The CSIR exam will consist of three parts, all of which will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. In the paper, there will be three sections — A (20 questions), B (40 questions) and C (60 questions), of which candidates will have to attempt a minimum of 75 questions.

Video | CAA Protests: “This Revolution Won’t Die Down”: Protesters Outside Jamia

Each question will carry two marks and the exam will be of a total of 200 marks. For every wrong answer, 0.5 marks will be deducted in A and B part while in part C, one mark will be deducted.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd