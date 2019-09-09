NTA UGC NET, CSIR-UGC NET 2019 registration LIVE Updates: Application process from today

NTA, CSIR-UGC NET 2019 registration process LIVE: The online registration process for the National Testing Agency (NTA UGC NET), Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET examination will begin from Monday, September 9, 2019. The candidates who wish to appear for the UGC NET exams can apply through the website nta.ac.in or ntanet.nic.in till October 9.

The June examinations will be conducted from June 15 to 20, 2020. The online registration process will begin from March 16. The CSIR-UGC NET examination will be conducted on December 15, the candidates can download the admit card from November 9, 2019.

Candidates can apply through the website- ntanet.nic.in. Click on the link ‘UGC NET 2019 December registration’. You will be redirected to a new page. Fill in personal details and register. Log-in using the newly created registration number. Fill the form, upload images and download. Make the payment.