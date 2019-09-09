Toggle Menu
NTA UGC NET, CSIR-UGC NET 2019 registration LIVE Updates: Application process from todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/nta-csir-ugc-net-2019-registration-process-live-updates-application-process-begins-today-know-everything-about-exam-nta-ac-in-ntanet-nic-in-5973836/

NTA UGC NET, CSIR-UGC NET 2019 registration LIVE Updates: Application process from today

NTA, CSIR-UGC NET 2019 registration process LIVE: The NET June examinations will be conducted from June 15 to 20, 2020. The online registration process will begin from March 16

nta ugc net, net 2019, nta net 2019, nta net 2019 updates, net 2019 news, ugc net 2019 new syllabus, net exam pattern, net 2019 june syllabus, ntanet.nic.in
NTA, CSIR-UGC NET 2019 registration process LIVE: The NET June examinations will be conducted from June 15 to 20, 2020. Image source: gettyimages.in

NTA, CSIR-UGC NET 2019 registration process LIVE: The online registration process for the National Testing Agency (NTA UGC NET), Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET examination will begin from Monday, September 9, 2019. The candidates who wish to appear for the UGC NET exams can apply through the website nta.ac.in or ntanet.nic.in till October 9.

The June examinations will be conducted from June 15 to 20, 2020. The online registration process will begin from March 16. The CSIR-UGC NET examination will be conducted on December 15, the candidates can download the admit card from November 9, 2019.

Candidates can apply through the website- ntanet.nic.in. Click on the link ‘UGC NET 2019 December registration’. You will be redirected to a new page. Fill in personal details and register. Log-in using the newly created registration number. Fill the form, upload images and download. Make the payment.

Live Blog

NTA, CSIR-UGC NET 2019 registration process LIVE: Application fee, syllabus, exam pattern, how to apply

nta ugc net, net 2019, nta net 2019, nta net 2019 updates, net 2019 news, ugc net 2019 new syllabus, net exam pattern, net 2019 june syllabus, ntanet.nic.in

NTA, CSIR-UGC NET 2019 registration process LIVE: The NET June examinations will be conducted from June 15 to 20, 2020. <em>Image source: gettyimages.in </em>

NTA, CSIR-UGC NET 2019 registration process LIVE: The NET is held for eligibility for Assistant Professor post only or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or both. Those who clear the JRF will be eligible to receive scholarships from the University Grants Commission.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android