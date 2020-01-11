NTA CSIR NET final answer key released, result date

CSIR NET answer key out at csirnet.nta.nic.in. (Representational image) CSIR NET answer key out at csirnet.nta.nic.in. (Representational image)

NTA CSIR NET final answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and University Grants Commission (UGC). Those who appeared for the exam can download their answer key from the official website, nta.ac.in or csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Several answers have their answer key marked as ‘……………’. This means that the question has been cancelled and marks for the same will be given to all candidates. The result will be based on a final answer key. To pass the exam, candidates need to score 55 per cent marks, for reserved category candidates the cut-off is 50 per cent.

NTA CSIR NET final answer key: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the final answer in the top left hand

Step 3: A PDF will open, check

After the CSIR NET exam was postponed for the Assam and Meghalaya centres due to protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the CSIR NET result was postponed from December 31 to January 14. In CSIR NET exam, of the 2,82,117 candidates who registered, as many as 2,25,889 candidates appeared for the exam.

Meanwhile, the (NTA released the e-certificate and JRF award letter for qualified candidates at its official notification, nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in. This is for the NET December 2019 exam. Earlier, the UGC used to release the e-certificate at ugcnetonline.in, however, now the same is being dispatched by the NTA.

The CSIR-NET will be conducted again on June 21. For the June session, the application process will begin from March 16 and conclude on April 15, as per the schedule.

