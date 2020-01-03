NTA CSIR UGC-NET answer key: Last date to raise objections today, when and how will result be declared

NTA CSIR-UGC NET: Raise objections at csirnet.nta.nic.in (Representational image) NTA CSIR-UGC NET: Raise objections at csirnet.nta.nic.in (Representational image)

NTA CSIR UGC-NET answer key: The last date to raise objections against the preliminary answer key for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) is today – January 3, however, candidates can continue paying the objection fee till January 4, as per the official notification. The objection raising fee is Rs 1000 per objection.

The objections so raised will be studied. If any objection has merit, it will be incorporated in the final answer key and the objection raising fee will be refunded. The final answer key and result, as per the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be released on January 14. A total of 2,25,889 candidates appeared for the exam

NTA CSIR UGC-NET answer key: How to raise

Step 1: Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘view question paper and challenge answer key’ button

Step 3: Click on the mode you wish to log-in through

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Answer key will be in the dashboard

Step 6: After log-in, click on ‘challenges/s regarding answer key’

Step 7: Click on the ‘option IDs’ (where currently correct option is marked) under the ‘question id’ you think is wrong

Step 8: Upload supporting documents

Step 9: Click on ‘save your claim finally’

Step 10: Review the preview of your challenge and click on ‘pay here’

Step 11: Make payment and submit

The NTA had earlier announced to release the CSIR NET result on December 31 but it was postponed. One day before conducting the exam, the NTA announced to postpone the CSIR-NET in the exam centres in Assam and Meghalaya region. At that time the region was facing unrest over the Citizenship Amendment ACT (CAA) protest. For these candidates, the exam was conducted again on December 28. This the exam result was to be released collectively for all centers.

