NTA changes syllabus for UGC NET, check updates here

NTA UGC NET: The National Testing Agency )(NTA) which has been conducting the National Eligibility Test (NET) since 2018, has changed the syllabus for all the subjects in both paper I and paper II. The exam which is scheduled to be conducted from June 20 to June 28 will be based on the new syllabus.

Advertising

The NTA had also changed the exam pattern slightly last year when it conducted the exam online in a computer-based test (CBT). Earlier, CBSE used to conduct the NET on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) in two parts — paper I and paper II but under NTA the exam is held in one go for both papers.

Last year as well the exam was conducted for three hours. However, to manage the number of candidates the exam was conducted in two shifts from 9:30 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 6 pm.

NTA UGC NET new syllabus: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ugcnetonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘updated syllabi of UGC-NET June 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on download next to the subjects you are appearing for

The NET is an eligibility exam for the post of assistant professor and for junior research fellowship (JRF) and assistant professor. The registrations for the exam will begin from March 1, 2019 on ntanet.nic.in.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.