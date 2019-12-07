NSUI calls for bandh over irregularities in GSSSB clerk exam

The protest was launched following complaints of copying and cheating during the exam. (Representational image) The protest was launched following complaints of copying and cheating during the exam. (Representational image)

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Friday gave a call for a state-wide bandh of all colleges in Gujarat on December 7 over the issue of alleged irregularities in the recruitment exam held last month.

The students’ wing of the Congress gave the bandh call to express solidarity with the youths demanding cancellation of recruitment exam over the allegations of irregularities.

Meanwhile, a large number of youths continued with the protest in Gandhinagar for the third consecutive day on Friday over their demand for cancellation of the exam, even as the state government on Thursday announced the formation of a four member SIT to probe alleged irregularities, including mass-copying and paper leak.

The protesters alleged that the announcement of SIT was just an eyewash and said their protest will continue until the government scraps the exam.

Gujarat NSUI president, Mahipalsinh Gadhvi, said, “Both- NSUI and Youth Congress- are with the agitating candidates. We fully support their demand for cancellation of the exam,”

“We have given a college-bandh call for tomorrow in the state. I appeal to all students and college authorities to refrain from academic work on Saturday and show solidarity with these youths and their demand,” he added.

The agitators warned that they will not budge till the government accepts their demand.

“Formation of SIT was not our demand. What is there to probe when all the evidence is available? This SIT is just an eyewash. We will not back down till the government cancels the exam,” said one of the agitators.

Hundreds of job aspirants, who had appeared for the written test conducted by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) on November 17, are part of the protest, seeking cancellation of the exam held for recruiting 3,910 non-secretariat clerks and office assistants.

The protest was launched following complaints of copying and cheating during the exam. After holding talks with some representatives of the agitators, Minister of State For Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja, had announced formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged irregularities.

