Toggle Menu
World Youth Skills Day 2019: NSDC, betterU link pact for skill development partnershiphttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/nsdc-betteru-link-pact-for-skill-development-partnership-5830942/

World Youth Skills Day 2019: NSDC, betterU link pact for skill development partnership

Global education-to-employment platform betterU, in partnership with NSDC, will work to integrate NSDC's current solutions and technologies and will also collaborate with its partners to strengthen current systems.

World Skill Youth Day, National Skill Development Corporation, NSDC Skill development, NSDC skill development leadership development, NSDC leadership development partnership
Global education-to-employment platform betterU, in partnership with NSDC, will work to integrate NSDC’s current solutions and technologies and will also collaborate with its partners to strengthen current systems. Representational Image/ File

On the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) Monday announced its partnership with Canada-based betterU to provide opportunities for India’s youth to gain access to learning at affordable prices.

Global education-to-employment platform betterU, in partnership with NSDC, will work to integrate NSDC’s current solutions and technologies and will also collaborate with its partners to strengthen current systems.

The collaborative model has been designed to continually add global content and methods of delivery to support different types of learning mechanisms for freshers, experienced employees and corporates, among others.

“We believe this partnership would significantly contribute towards our common objectives of providing high quality learning to Indian youth,” NSDC MD and CEO Manish Kumar said.

Advertising

Brad Loiselle, President and CEO, betterU said the partnership agreement is initially for a period of two years with a provision for automatic renewal thereafter.

“Our partnership with NSDC will help us achieve positive results reaching wider youth population and help in bridging the skills gap,” Loiselle added.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Is governor a mere ‘puppet’? A question asked in Bihar civil service exam
2 Over 1069 posts vacant at University of Allahabad: HRD
3 UPSC CSE prelims results 2019: DAF submission starts at upsconline.nic.in, important instructions to follow