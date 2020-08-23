NRA’s Common Entrance Test scores to be used by PSU, private hiring too

NRA to hold common recruitment exams for different agencies including SSC, IBPS, Railways etc (Representational image)

The newly approved National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will hold the common entrance test (CET) for recruitment at government jobs in 12 Indian languages in its first stage and will be extended to other languages eventually. The score of the CET will be used not only by state and central government for hiring but also by public sector undertaking (PSUs) and private companies, said MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Jitendra Singh.

The NRA, he said in an official government statement, would actually help the recruiting agencies including the state and union territory governments to save the cost and time spent on recruitment, while at the same time also be convenient and cost-effective for the young job aspirants.

An arrangement in the form of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) could be put in place for using the CET score by these agencies and organisations, said Dr Jitendra Singh. Eventually, this could prove a win-win arrangement both for the employer as well as employee, as per the official statement

State and UTs governments have already expressed their inclination to be a part of the sharing arrangement of Common Eligibility Test score, as per Singh. Most of the chief ministers are also quite enthusiastic and favourable to adopt this reform, he informed.

The CET will have relaxation in the upper age limit. This will be given to candidates of SC, ST, OBC and other categories as per existing government policy. He also reiterated that the CET will have no correlation or incompatibility with the rules of recruitment like domicile etc.

The online test will be conducted to screen/shortlist candidates at the first level for vacancies, which are at present filled through different exams conducted by Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

