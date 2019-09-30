NPCIL releases tentative dates for recruitment of Executive Trainees through GATE 2020

NPCIL recruitment 2020: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has released tentative dates for recruitment to the post of Executive Trainees. The online application process is expected to begin on March 26, and the candidates can apply online by April 9, 2019.

Interested candidates can apply online through the website- npcilcareers.co.in. The candidates can apply on the basis of their GATE scores.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to possess a minimum educational qualification of Bachelor of Engineering (BE)/ Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech)/ B.Sc (Engineering)/ M.Tech. The candidates need to apply on the basis of GATE 2018/ 2019/ 2020 score.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit for the general category candidates should not cross 30 years of age. OBC- 33 years, SC/ ST- 35 years, PWD: 40 years. For reservation wise upper age relaxation, please check the official notification.

Application fee:

The general category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. The candidates belong to reserve category do not have to pay any application fee.

Important dates:

Tentative dates for commencement of online application: March 26

Last date to apply online (Tentative) : April 9, 2019

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website- npcilcareers.co.in on or before April 9, 2019.

