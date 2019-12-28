NPCIL recruitment notification: 185 jobs for 12th pass, check details

NPCIL recruitment: Apply at npcilcareers.co.in. (Representational image) NPCIL recruitment: Apply at npcilcareers.co.in. (Representational image)

NPCIL recruitment notification: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited applications for a total of 185 posts across categories. The application process for these jobs will begin on December 31 and will conclude on January 21 by 4 pm. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, npcilcareers.co.in.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a written test followed by an interview and document verification round. The details of the selection process will be available from December 31 onwards at the official website.

NPCIL recruitment notification: Vacancy details

Total – 185

Category-II stipendiary trainee – operator – 70

Category-II stipendiary trainee – Maintainer – 105

Driver-cum-pump operator-cum-foreman – A – 10

Read| From SSC CGL, Railways to UPSC IAS exam: Major government jobs to apply for in 2020

NPCIL recruitment notification: Eligibility

Age: Applicants should be at least 18 years old to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 24 years for the post of trainee while for the post of a driver-cum-pump operator, the upper age is 25 years. Candidates belonging to reserved category will get relaxation in the upper age limit, as per the rules.

Education: Applicants should have cleared class 12 or equivalent with 50 per cent marks in science and mathematics individually along with English as one of the major subjects for the trainee operator post. In addition to this, candidates applying for the post of driver need a license to drive heavy vehicles. Those applying for maintainer trainee category need to have ITI certificate as well.

NPCIL recruitment notification: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired at a salary of Rs 21,700 per month. For trainees, for the first year candidates will get the salary of Rs 10,500 and for the second year it will be Rs 12,500. Only after completing two years of training they will get Rs 21,700 per month.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd