NPCIL recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 200 posts, apply through GATE score

NPCIL recruitment 2019: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting interested aspirants to apply for the posts of Executive Trainees. There are 200 vacant posts, and the candidates can apply online through the official website, npcilcareers.co.in on or before April 23, 2019.

The candidates can apply on the basis of their GATE scores.

NPCIL recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 200

Post wise vacancy details:

Mechanical: 83

Chemical: 13

Electrical: 45

Electronics: 14

Instrumentation: 5

Civil: 40

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to possess a minimum educational qualification of Bachelor of Engineering (BE)/ Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech)/ B.Sc (Engineering)/ M.Tech. The candidates need to apply on the basis of GATE 2017/ 2018/ 2019 score.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit for the general category candidates should not cross 30 years of age. OBC- 33 years, SC/ ST- 35 years, PWD: 40 years.

For reservation wise upper age relaxation, please check the official notification.

Application fee:

The general category candidates have to pay an appliication fee of Rs 500. The candidates belong to reserve category do not have to pay any application fee.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: April 9

Last date to apply online: April 23.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website- npcilcareers.co.in on or before April 23, 2019.

