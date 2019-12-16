NPCIL recruitment 2019: Application process for 137 posts to begin from December 17

Candidates can start applying on the website from December 17 to January 6, 2020. The recruitment is for the Kaiga site. (Representational Image) Candidates can start applying on the website from December 17 to January 6, 2020. The recruitment is for the Kaiga site. (Representational Image)

NPCIL recruitment 2019: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited has released a notification for the recruitment of the post of Driver, Technician-B, Technician (ST/TM), Scientific Assistant-B and Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) posts. The total number of vacant posts are 137.

NPCIL recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age limit: The age limit of candidates differs for various posts. They should check the post for which they have applied against and check the age bracket.

Educational qualification: Educational qualification for candidates has not been released yet on the website. Candidates are advised to check the official website for detailed notification.

NPCIL recruitment 2019: How to apply

Candidates should apply on the official website from December 17 to January 6, 2020.

According to the official website, ‘All further announcements/ details pertaining to this process /updates/ corrigendum/addendum etc. will only be published/ provided on NPCIL website from time to time.’

