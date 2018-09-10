NPCIL recruitment 2018: Apply for Trade Apprentice posts; 90 vacancies, check eligibility

NPCIL recruitment 2018: The last date for submission of application is October 10. NPCIL recruitment 2018: The last date for submission of application is October 10.

NPCIL recruitment 2018: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting interested aspirants to apply for the posts of Trade Apprentices in the Tarapur Maharashtra Site, Tarapur Atomic Power Station. The period of Apprenticeship is one year. The last date for submission of application is October 10. The shortlisting will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the ITI standard/course.

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies: 90

Designation

Trade Apprentice

Trades

Fitter: 18

Turner: 4

Electrician: 16

Welder: 10

Refrigeration and AC Mechanic: 3

Carpenter: 9

Plumber: 6

Wireman: 9

Diesel Mechanic: 2

Machinist: 5

Painter: 5

Sheet Metal Worker: 3

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirants should have pursued ITI course in the relevant trade.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be minimum 16 years and should not exceed 24 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

How to apply

Those willing to apply are first required to register at www.apprenticeship.gov.in. The application forms may then be downloaded from the official website — http://www.npcil.nic.in. Along with the application, they also have to send the following documents:

— SSC/matriculation certificate

— ITI certificate and all semester marksheets

— Conduct certificate from two gazetted officers or from the concerned Institution

— Caste certificate of those belong to SC/ST/OBC (non creamy layer)

— PWBD certificate, if applicable

— Aadhar card

The application form along with these documents should then be sent to, “Manager (HRM), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, Tarapur Maharashtra Site, Tarapur Atomic Power Station 1 to 4, PO: TAPP, Via: Boisar (W/Rly), Tal. & Dist. : Palghar, PIN – 401 504, Maharashtra”.

