NPCIL recruitment 2018: Apply for 122 Stipendiary Trainees vacancies at npcilcareers.co.in

NPCIL recruitment 2018: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting interested aspirants to apply for the posts of Stipendiary Trainees. The last date for submission of application is November 14. The shortlisting will be done on the basis of written marks and skill test.

Total vacancies: 122

Post wise vacancy details:

Stipendiary Trainee Operator: 56

Stipendiary Trainee Maintainer: 66

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

The aspirants should have pass the Class 12 examination with not less than 50% marks in Science and Mathematics individually. For post wise details on educational qualification, please check the official notification.

Age limit:

The age of the candidates should be minimum 18 years and should not exceed 24 years. Relaxation in age will be provided to reserved category candidates as per the norms.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will get a monthly stipend of Rs 21,700 per month.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: October 15

Last date to apply online: November 14

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, npcilcareers.co.in, on or before November 14.

