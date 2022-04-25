NPCI to recruit and train over 250 engineering trainees; check details

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is now looking to recruit more than 250 Engineering Trainees from across the country. Interested candidates have to apply through the official NPCI website — campushiring.npci.org.in.

Candidates have time till April 28, 2022 to apply for these vacancies. Engineering graduates from the 2021 and 2022 batches can apply through the careers page on the NPCI website.

Read | List of government jobs to apply in last week of April

NPCI recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official NPCI website — campushiring.npci.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Apply now’.

Step 3: Fill in all the necessary and asked details.

Step 4: Click on the box for ‘I agree to the T&C’ button.

Step 5: Click on ‘get OTP’.’

NPCI is recruiting for ‘Graduate Engineering Trainees (GETs)’. As a part of this recruitment drive, the NPCI will also be offering ‘Learn DeepTech while you Earn’ programme for the GETs to pursue Post Graduate (PG) Certification in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) or Blockchain from a reputed institution.

The selected candidates will get the opportunity to pursue a one year long PG programmes in addition to the salary package being offered to them. The newly joined GETs will be placed at NPCI’s office facilities in key metro cities across India.

NPCI was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India, and now concentrates on retail payment products such as RuPay card, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), BHIM Aadhaar, National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC Fastag) and Bharat BillPay.