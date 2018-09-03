NPCC recruitment 2018: Hiring begins for Site Engineer (Civil) posts

NPCC recruitment 2018: There are twelve vacancies and the selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 25,000 NPCC recruitment 2018: There are twelve vacancies and the selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 25,000

NPCC recruitment 2018: National Projects Construction Corporation Limited has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of site engineer (civil). There are 12 vacancies and the selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 25,000.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 12

Name of the post: Site Engineer (Civil)

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The selected candidates have to hold a Bachelor degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised university or institute approved by AICTE.

Pay scale:

The candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 25,000 per month with a medical allowance of Rs 1250.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 40 years as on August 31, 2018. The reserve category candidates will get age relaxation as per norms.

How to apply:

The candidates need to download application form from the official website, npccindia.com, on or before September 22. The filled application form need to send to “Zonal Manager, NPCC Ltd, No. 136, 2nd Cross, KHB Colony, Magadi Road, Bengaluru- 560079.”

Application fee:

The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 500

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: August 31, 2018

Last date to submit online application: September 22, 2018.

About NPCC

National Projects Construction Corporation was started on January 9, 1957 under erstwhile Ministry of Irrigation. Some of the achievemnets of NPCC are Wazirabad barrage across river Yamuna, Sir Aurther Cotton barrage across river Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, Khowai & Manu barrage in Tripura, etc.

