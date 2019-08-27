Now, Microsoft to train government officials in AI and cloud

Microsoft India will train Indian government IT officials in artificial intelligence (AI) and intelligent cloud computing skills through a series of physical and virtual workshops. Under the new partnership between the government and tech giant, the nationwide Digital Governance Tech Tour was launched on Tuesday.

The aim is to train 5,000 personnel over a period of 12 months, according to Microsoft, which will provide training keeping in mind their respective technical levels. A comprehensive free of cost 10-module program has been launched, where the course will have two tracks. While the first track is meant for Technical Directors, Technical Architects and Project Managers, the second will cover Developers, IT Architect and Application Architects. The program was inaugurated at the Digital Governance Tech Summit 2019 in New Delhi by Amitabh Kant, CEO NITI Aayog and Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary MeITY.

Amitabh Kant stated, “For our country, the power of AI, cloud services, and data analytics needs to be brought to bear in core sectors for inclusive economic growth. As we move beyond pilots and understand how to scale AI implementation and cloud adoption across states and sectors, it is vital to equip the ecosystem with the right know-how and skills. Collaboration with academia and the industry and initiatives such as this will help build the foundation towards an AI-enabled future.”

According to Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, “This is Microsoft’s first-of-its-kind Digital Governance Tech Tour for government officials and will empower officials to do more with technology in service of the citizens.”

