Now, get SSC exam schedule, results through UMANG app

Now, get various updates on SSC recruitment examinations via UMANG app. Representational image/ file Now, get various updates on SSC recruitment examinations via UMANG app. Representational image/ file

The candidates appearing for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment examination can now get the details of the exam schedule, results via Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app. The commission has made following modules- latest news, notices of examinations, results of examinations, examination calendar, vacancies available on the UMANG platform.

The candidates may visit Google Play Store (in case of Android users) or iTunes App Store (in case of Apple users) and type ‘UMANG app’ to download the application on their mobile phones, read the commission statement.

Launched in 2017, UMANG app is a common platform for various government services such as gas booking, Aadhaar, crop insurance, EPF and National Pension System.

The commission has deferred the result dates of recruitment examinations held for the post of Junior Engineer (JE), Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) exam paper-II and Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) for tier-III exam of 2018 and tier-I exam for 2019.

The results for MTS and CGL 2018 were to be declared on April 30, May 8 respectively while there was no exact date announced for CGL 2019 results. Similarly, the result of SSC JE exam was to be released on April 9, as per the scheduled shared by the commission earlier.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd