RRB NTPC exam on March 13, claims a circular; Railways calls it fake

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019, Exam Date: A circular claiming to release details of RRB Non-technical Popular Category (NTPC) tier-I exam has been doing the rounds on social media, stating it will be held on March 13, 2020. It also reveals the date of CBT 2 which as per the circular will be held from March 23 to April 30 — for 34 days.

Talking to indianexpress.com, a senior officer in Railways has stated that the RRB is yet to issue an official notice in this regard and terming the said circular, which is based on the official format, as “fake”. While it is noteworthy that it has been over nine months since the Railways Recruitment Board released the NTPC notification, there has been no update on the exam date and schedule.

Over 1.26 crore (1,26,30,885) candidates applied for the RRB NTPC exam to fill 1.3 lakh posts. Of the total vacancies, one lakh vacancies are for level-1 posts while 30,000 for para-medical staff. Minister of Railways had earlier said that they aim to hire over two lakh candidates in the current year.

RRB had earlier stated that details for the exam would be released once it finalises on the Examination Conducting Agency (ECA). After the question paper of Railway Recruitment Board’s Junior Engineer exam was discovered to be in circulation on social media, the Indian Railways started looking for a new agency to conduct its recruitment tests.

