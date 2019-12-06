Not UGC, but NTA to provide NET certification, JRF award letter

Download e-certificates and award letters from nta.ac.in. Download e-certificates and award letters from nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been conducting the National Eligibility Test (NET) for two years now, but the certification of NET and award letter for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) qualification has been provided by the University Grants Commission (UGC). From now on, however, the NTA will provide the NET and JRF certification.

Even as the UGC NET exams are still underway, the NTA has displayed a link to get e-certification for the NET qualified candidates at its official website, nta.ac.in. Earlier, it was available at ugcnetonline.in.

While several candidates might clear the exam, only top six per cent are granted the certification, which makes them eligible for assistant professorship or JRF fellowship. To clear the exam, candidates will have to secure 40 per cent marks, while for reserved category candidates, the qualifying marks will be 35 per cent, as per the rules.

This year, a total of 2,81,907 candidates have applied for the CSIR NET, while 10,34,083 candidates applied for the UGC-NET. This is an increase from the UGC NET June exam when over 9.43 lakh candidates applied. Of the total applicants, 4.63 lakh were males, while 5.71 lakh were females. A total of 37 transgenders also applied for the UGC NET in December, which was conducted in 700 centres across 219 cities.

To get the certificates, candidates will have to follow these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website, nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘e-certificate’ link.

Step 3: A window will open, log-in using ‘application number/roll number’ and date of birth, code, click ‘proceed’.

Step 4: Generate a code.

Step 5: A certificate will be there on dashboard.

Step 6: Check name, date and other details and download.

As of now, only the e-certificates for June 2019 exam are available. UGC NET December 2019 e-certificates will be available once the result is announced. For December exam candidates, the certificates will be released a couple of days after the exam, while the JRD awards may even take a few months to be released, going by the previous trend.

