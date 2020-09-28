Not possible to defer civil services exam: UPSC tells Supreme Court

The apex court will now hear the plea on September 30. Representational image/ file

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has informed the Supreme Court today that the civil services exam (prelims) which is scheduled to be conducted on October 4 could not be postponed any further. The apex court will now hear the plea on September 30 and asked UPSC to file an affidavit by tomorrow mentioning the reason behind not postponing the CSE exams.

The court was hearing a plea regarding the postponement of the CSE prelims considering the COVID-19 situations.

The plea filed by Vasireddy Govardhana Sai Prakash and others on October 4 submitted that the decision of the UPSC to conduct the exam in accordance with the revised calendar violates the rights of the petitioners and those similarly situated, under Article 19 (1) (g) of the Constitution to practice their chosen profession/occupation of serving the public.

According to the plea this seven hours long offline exam will be taken by approximately six lakh aspirants at test centres in 72 cities across the country. The plea said the Civil Services Exam, being a recruitment examination, is altogether different from an academic examination, and in the event of its postponement, there would not be any question of delay or loss of any academic session.

