Not many qualifying for regular teaching posts, DSSSB results show

The lack of people qualifying for regular teaching positions in Delhi came to light after results published by the DSSSB showed that of the 135 vacancies for TGT (Urdu) Female, only one candidate was provisionally nominated. In TGT (Maths) Female, which had 324 vacancies, only 43 people made the cut.

Advertising

Similarly, for TGT (Punjabi) Male, seven candidates were provisionally selected against 88 vacancies with the board stating that no “qualified candidates” could be found in the merit list in the remaining vacancies. The situation was much better for PGT (Computer Science) Male for which 90 were provisionally selected against 98 vacancies. A former board official said the situation arose because of a low number of candidates acquiring the minimum qualifying marks in the examinations.

DSSSB, which published results for six DoE teaching post codes on Saturday, had conducted the exams between July and November last year. Those who had achieved the minimum qualification mark had been required to submit documents to verify whether they meet the eligibility criteria, like educational qualification and age limit.

After this, the board published lists of those found provisionally eligible on Saturday. The final recruitment will be carried out by the education department. However, a healthier ratio of candidates against vacancies getting minimum marks was recorded in a few other codes, for which DSSSB is yet to declare the provisional list.